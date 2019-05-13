Pennar bags orders worth Rs 311 crore

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: Pennar Group has bagged orders worth Rs 311 crore during the month of April across its various business verticals.

The Group’s flagship company Pennar Industries Limited (PIL) received multiple orders aggregating Rs 173 crore across its business verticals. The orders received were from Integrated Coach Factory, Rail Coach Factory and Universal Engineering for railway products; Emerson, Endurance, Wabco, Ashok Leyland, Yamaha for industrial components; Sterling & Wilson, Hammon and Thermax for CRFS products; IFB, L G Balakrishnan and Wahi Sons for CRSS products and various customers from the automobile industry for tubes.

Pennar Engineered Building Systems (PEBS Pennar) received orders aggregating Rs 138 crore. The new orders received by PEBS Pennar were for warehouses and manufacturing facilities from customers such as Natco, MRF and Cyient. This is the third repeat order from MRF and one of the biggest for PEBS Pennar.

Commenting on the recent wins, K M Sunil, VP-Corporate Strategy, Pennar Industries Limited said, “While the demand for Pennar’s value-added engineering products continue to remain robust, the demand for the pre-engineered buildings, in particular, has improved significantly, as reflected by repeat orders from our existing customers.”

