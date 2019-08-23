Pensioners appeal for early settlements in erstwhile Khammam

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Khammam/Kothagudem: Retired government employees have appealed to the officials concerned to settle pending cases of pension applications in erstwhile Khammam on priority basis.

Pension Adalats were held at Khammam and Kothagudem district headquarters on Friday by District Treasury of the respective districts. It was an initiative by the State government towards the pensioner’s welfare to ensure early settlement of pension cases.

The representatives of Pensioners Association office bearers have requested the officials to look into their issues on humanitarian grounds. They wanted steps towards payment of pension within one year of retirement, special counters at banks, special wellness centres at government hospitals and others.

In Khammam, Deputy Director District Treasury B Ravi Kumar and District Revenue Officer Shireesha and in Kothagduem District Audit Officer Krupakar Rao and District Treasury Officer Salmon Ajay Paul have attended the Adalat.