Pensions hike celebrated like a festival in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:36 am

Siddipet: Former Minister, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao asked the beneficiaries of ‘Aasara’ pensions to plant and raise one sapling each in an endeavour to give back to the society as thanksgiving. Saying that the entire world is staring at the environmental crisis, the legislator said that his government had initiated Telangana Ku Haritha Haram project to protect the State from such a crisis in future.

After distributing the proceeding copies of the enhanced pensions at Prashanth Nagar, Ganesh Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar, Rao also called upon the beneficiaries to avoid plastic usage. The occasion was celebrated like a festival in the district. Telangana government is the only one in the country to distribute the enhanced pension of Rs 3,016 welfare pensions to physically challenged and Rs 2,016 for elderly people including Beedi workers, widows, toddy tappers, weavers and single women in the State respectively in the country. MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy also participated in the distribution of the pensions proceedings in Dubbak while MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy at Gajwel. The programme was organised at all the municipalities, mandal headquarters and in villages in a grand manner.

