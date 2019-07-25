Pensions: Nalgonda Collector promises all help to differently abled

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Nalgonda: District Collector, Gaurav Uppal, who made a surprise visit to SADAREM (Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment) Camp at the Government hospital here, asked the medical officials to streamline the issuance of reassessment and new certificates of disability to the eligible persons and avoid delay.

The Collector was greeted by a number of differently abled persons who were waiting for their turn to get the certificates of disability at the Camp here in a hope to get the benefits of the government schemes including Aasara pensions.

The differently abled persons complained to the District Collector about the inordinate delay by the officials in issuing the certificates. One M Jeedikallu, a resident of Thimmannagudem village in the district, complained to the Collector that he had been making rounds to the SADAREM Camp to get the certificate to apply for pension. Though his medical board had approved his application after conducting the screening test, the officials at SADAREM were delaying the issuance of certificate. He added that he was forced to visit SADAREM camp five times in the last two months resulting in denial of getting pension.

The District Collector instructed the officials to issue the certificates of disability to all the eligible persons with immediate effect.

Another victim of officials’s apathy, Kethavath Bikku Naik of Appalammagudem village said that he had been receiving the disabled pension since 2015, but it was discontinued since March of this year as he failed to furnish the required reassessment certificate due to delay at the SADAREM Camp. He had visited the Camp at Nalgonda three months for the same and was forced to attend the camp five times in the last three months.

Due to the negligence of the officials, the differently abled persons alleged that their benefits and hiked pensions from the government had been put hold.

The Collector said that all the pending applications at SADAREM camp would be cleared within one and half months by setting up additional medical boards at the camp. He also instructed the officials to conduct screening tests to 100 applicants on each day of sitting at medical board and prepare the schedule according it. The staff of the Camp should also telephone to the disabled persons and inform the date of screening test, mentioned the Collector.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter