People alerted as Godavari reaches first warning level

Bhadrachalam: The water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam has crossed 43 feet, the first warning level, during early hours on Saturday.

Many villages on the banks of the river were inundated by flood waters and transportation was affected. The District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini issued an alert following increase in the water level. He directed the sectorial officers to shift people in affected villages to relief centres.

The Collector told the tahsildars in Cherla, Dummugudem, Bhadrachalam, Pinapaka, Aswapuram and Burgampahad and sectorial officer and make all arrangements for the safe stay of people at relief centres.

Saini also advised the people in the low lying villages on the banks of the river to move to safe locations. He cautioned the people not to travel on roads if they were flooded with rain waters.

The water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam touched 42.8 feet at 5 am and it was measured to be 43.5 feet at 8 am, informed the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials.

Taliperu project in Cherla mandal has continued to receive huge inflows. The officials have lifted 24 gates of the total 25 gates to release 1.36 lakh cusecs which was equal to the inflow.

