People generally support ruling party in local body elections: Gutha Sukhender

Published: 11:54 pm

Nalgonda: Indirectly referring to municipal elections, Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Thursday opined that people would generally vote for ruling party in the elections of local bodies for development. Speaking at a media conference in his camp office at Nalgonda, Sukhender Reddy said that the people would vote for ruling party in by-elections and local body election as it would help in development of their area. The TRS government has another four years, hence the people may favour the ruling party in municipal elections with a confidence that would solve the issues in their towns. People wanted elections to be conducted to the municipalities as early as possible and the State government is intending to speed up the development process in urban areas after polls. The State Election Commission has already clarified that elections schedule was released as per the new Municipal Act and Constitution of India.

He said that the State government has already focused on development of urban areas and released sufficient funds for the purpose. Nalgonda Municipality got Rs 100 crore for this purpose, he reminded. Exuding confidence that Telangana would continue to stand as model State in the country in the year 2020, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has stood Telangana State in top of the country in irrigation, drinking water supply, electricity supply and pro-farmer initiatives. Telangana State also topped in paddy procurement in the country, he maintained.

When questioned about the allegations and objections of the Congress leaders on municipal elections, he denied to reply saying that he will not talk political matters. Later, he distributed the cheques of CM Relief Fund to the beneficiaries.

