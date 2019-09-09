People, investor-friendly policies made the difference: KCR

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Telangana achieved a sustainable economic growth only because of the prudent fiscal management and financial discipline followed by the State government and due to its people-friendly policies, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Monday.

The measures initiated in the power sector including the 24-hour uninterrupted and quality power supply to all sectors, investor-friendly policies such as TS-iPASS and industries working in three shifts, increased agriculture output owing to the rejuvenation of agriculture sector with schemes — Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima — growth achieved in the IT and Service sectors and the increase in capital expenditure in all major sectors helped the State achieve sustainable economic growth, he said, and reeled out statistics pertaining to various sectors during the pre- and post-bifurcation periods to drive home his point.

“This pace of economic progress could be achieved due to corruption-free governance coupled with quick decisions,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, adding that due to the rapid strides made in economic growth, the government was able to revive, promote and sustain the development of rural Telangana, agriculture, hereditary professions and trades, handloom sector, among others, which had been neglected under the united AP rule.

Stating that lakhs of economically backward students were getting corporate-level education free of cost in hundreds of residential schools run by the government, the Chief Minister said major irrigation projects aimed at giving permanent solace to farmers were being completed on a fast track. Power generation was on a new high, and through Mission Kakatiya, thousands of tanks were revived and rejuvenated while Mission Bhagiratha solved the problem of potable water to every household in the State, he said.

“The State government’s people-centric, problem-solving policies and programmes implemented with commitment had led to the rejuvenation of Telangana society. It has now recovered from the neglect suffered in the combined State,” Rao said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .