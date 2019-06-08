People jostle for fish ‘prasadam’ in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:01 am 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Overcoming early chaos, the annual fish ‘prasadam’ distribution started on Saturday evening at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally here.

Thousands of people from different parts of the country thronged the venue for Bathini family’s fish ‘prasadam,’ which many believe offers relief from asthma and other respiratory problems.

Standing in queues from the main gate to counters, people waited with patience till evening for the distribution of ‘prasadam’ to commence, which coincides with auspicious ‘Mrigasira Karti’ around 6 pm. The Bathini family has been administering ‘prasadam’ for the last 173 years.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated the distribution event. Holding fingerlings in plastic covers filled with water, people mostly children and senior citizens stood in queues since morning for the ‘prasadam’.

However after having ‘prasadam’, several faced problems while collecting additional ‘prasadam’ in dry plastic containers. The Bathini family provides additional ‘prasdam’ to be consumed on June 23, July 8 and July 23.

Almost stampede like situation prevailed as large number of people assembled to collect ‘prasadam’ giving the police a tough time.

Owing to heavy rush, most patients went to the dais where Bathini family was sitting and surrounded them to collect ‘prasadam’. The family members and the police literally pleaded patients to maintain a queue.

Such was the situation that some of them snatched a bowl to get ‘prasadam’ and in the melee it fell down right in front of the dais. As it was getting difficult to control the crowd, a request was made to deploy more police personnel with ropes to control the situation.

An Inspector and a few Sub-Inspectors collected bowls from the Bathini family and started distributing ‘prasadam’ from the main counters and dais to clear the rush. The situation came under control after the police stopped the queue for a while till the crowd gathered at the dais left the premises.

Belief draws people to ‘prasadam’

With a strong belief in fish ‘prasadam’ curing asthma and other respiratory problems, people from different parts of the country arrived in large numbers at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally.

Ignoring campaign that was launched against ‘prasadam’ distribution, elderly people and parents holding their kids on their shoulders stood in queue for more than three hours and received ‘prasadam’ from Bathini family.

Families from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, among other places came to the city one day before the ‘prasadam’ distribution began. “Fifty per cent of my asthma problem was cured when I first took ‘prasdam’ last year. With a hope to get relief completely, I came again,” said Santosh Shinde from Sholapur.

Parents from Madhya Pradesh came to the city for proper solution to the asthma problem being faced by their six-year-old son Deepak Pal. “We came to know about fish ‘prasadam’ from those who already got relief from asthma in our village and came here to avail the facility,” Deepak’s mother Savitha said.

She said she would come back to the city next year also to take ‘prasadam’. On its part, the district administration has made arrangements for the smooth distribution of ‘prasadam’ which would conclude at 6 pm on Sunday.

