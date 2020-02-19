People of AP facing misery under Jagan’s rule: Chandrababu Naidu

By | Published: 7:10 pm

Amaravati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that the people of Andhra Pradesh were facing misery after giving YS Jaganmohan Reddy “one chance” to rule the State.

Addressing a public meeting at the launch of TDP’s Praja Chaitanya Yatra in Prakasam district, Naidu said, “He (Jagan) asked for one chance and you gave him by voting YSRC to power. You are now left to suffer (misery). Development of any sort has come to a standstill. Welfare is neglected. Industrial investments to the tune of Rs 1.80 lakh crore have gone away from the State,” the Leader of the Opposition claimed.

Referring to the 75 per cent job reservation for (AP) locals in industries, Chandrababu wondered what was its use when no industry was being set up. Besides, unemployed youths were being driven away from other States citing the 75 per cent job reservation law, he added.

“What we are witnessing for the last nine months is a Tughlaq’s rule. We don’t know what this Tughlaq does. Did anyone ask him for three capitals? He killed Amaravati,” Naidu said.

TDP launched the Praja Chaitanya Yatra across the State calling the YSRC rule as ‘Nava Mosala Paalana’ (nine months’ rule of deception) and seeking to expose it.