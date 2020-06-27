People must plant trees with social responsibility: Koppula Eashwar

By | Published: 8:50 pm 8:54 pm

Jagitial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar opined that people should consider plantation of trees as their social responsibility. Then only the aim of the State government was to enhance forest cover to 33 percent would be achieved.

The Minister laid foundation for money food court and village forest park in Israjpalli of Gollapalli mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Eashwar said in order to increase forest cover in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced Haritha Haram programme. So far, 182 crore saplings were planted in five phases and it was decided to plant another 30 crore trees in the present sixth phase.

Every village in the state has been provided a tractor along with trailer and water tanker to supply water to trees besides enhancing sanitation, Minister said. Every house in the state would be provided six saplings, he said asked the people to plant trees and take steps to protect them.

