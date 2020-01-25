People reposed faith in CM KCR’s leadership: KTR on municipal polls

By | Published: 2:47 pm

Hyderabad: With TRS setting new records in municipal elections, TRS working President K T Rama Rao on Saturday thanked people for reposing faith in Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership. Several top leaders including Ministers stated that the party was set to sweep the polls winning more than 100 municipal bodies.

Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan, TRS working president KT Rama Rao thanked people for reposing faith in the Chief Minister’s leadership once again and also appreciated the efforts of TRS leaders and activists who toiled for more than a month to ensure such tremendous victory. “Since the State formation, TRS won every single election with a resounding victory. We wanted to win a majority civic bodies and we are delighted to have won over 100 out of 130 civic bodies which is a large number,” he said. He admitted that the party lost a few seats and said setbacks were common in run up to elections and the party will take it in its stride.

Several Ministers including Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Etela Rajender and A Indra Karan Reddy also expressed their happiness over winning streak of TRS. “People have proved once again that victory belongs to TRS in every election. The winds of TRS are blowing across the State. Congratulations to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao,” Harish Rao tweeted.

Former MP and Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha too shared her joy on TRS’s victory march. In a tweet, she thanked people of Telangana State for an amazing win in municipal polls. “Congratulations to all the victorious candidates & best wishes to each and every TRS party supporter who worked hard for these elections. Jai Telangana !! Jai TRS !! Jai KCR !! (sic),” he added.

