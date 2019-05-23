People reposed faith in TRS: KTR

By | Published: 1:32 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao stated that people reposed faith in TRS party and elected its candidates in majority of 17 seats, shouldering it with the responsibility to work for them. He thanked the people of the State for gifting victory to TRS and also congratulated all the winners in the State as well as the country on behalf of his party.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Rama Rao admitted that the party had lost some key constituencies and will analyse factors responsible for defeat of its candidates. “We hoped to win 16 seats as our party cadre worked hard. But people’s verdict is final which was in favour of other parties in some constituencies. However, majority of seats were won by TRS and we will honour their verdict. We will attend to our duties as the majority party in the State as well as in the Centre,” he declared.

The TRS working president said elections in the world’s largest democracy was a challenging task and people participated on a large scale to fulfill their responsibilities. He stated that the TRS does not hold any personal rivalry or grudge towards any political party or individual including the neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh. “We will maintain cordial relations with all our neighbours, but will work in the best interest of the people of Telangana State,” he vowed.

Reacting to his sister and TRS candidate K Kavitha being defeated in Nizamabad, Rama Rao pointed out that several stalwarts have lost elections in the past and Kavitha losing the was an eventuality. “BJP lost deposits in 105 Assembly constituencies but it has won some Lok Sabha constituencies. There could be various factors for her defeat. For instance, there were reports that Congress colluded with BJP to defeat her in Nizamabad. We will definitely analyse on what went wrong and take remedial steps in all the constituencies,” he added.

When questioned whether farmers contesting the poll in Nizamabad could have spoiled Kavitha’s victory, the TRS working president termed the independent candidates as activists of Congress and BJP under the guise of farmers. He also refused to comment on TDP losing the electoral battle in Andhra Pradesh, stating that it was wrong to criticise former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for losing an election as it was part of politics.