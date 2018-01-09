People start trusting Govt hospitals in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:29 am 1:59 am

Hyderabad: A series of measures for improving infrastructure and introducing better treatment protocols at various government hospitals in Hyderabad seems to have yielded positive results.

Data analysis of patient inflow in State-run hospitals in the capital indicated a sequential rise in outpatient registrations between August and December of 2017.

According to Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), an NGO working in health care sector in Hyderabad, the upward trend in Outpatient Department (OPD) registrations ‘is a broad indicator of patient trust is distinctly visible in all six government area hospitals.

“A sequential rise of patients from 8 per cent to 28 per cent in OPD Registrations between August and December of last year was observed. The data indicates that new patient care services model in the government hospitals has shown significant traction in OPD,” the data study from HHF said.

“Another major contributing factor for the rise in patient footfalls could be due to recent initiatives of the State government. Some of the steps such as up-gradation of facilities in area hospitals, provisioning patient care providers, KCR Kits scheme, upgrading ICUs and setting up new dialysis centres have significantly added to the patient trust factor,” says Founder, HHF, Mujtaba Hasan Askari.

The data from patients was obtained by HHF from its Help Desk facilities, which are located in close to 12 government hospitals in Hyderabad.

“The OPD can further improve if the hospitals ramp up OP registration counters, extend OP hours and have more doctors available which will help in reducing long queues which is considered a major deterrent by patients,” Hasan Askari said. The data study said patients also appreciated the Help Desk facilities that were set up by the NGO at various hospitals.