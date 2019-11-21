People still ask me whether I make enough money: Arpan Galangli

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Arpan Galangli, an architect-turned VFX supervisor who played a crucial role in the making of Byomkesh Bakshi and Season 2 of Sacred Games among others, says the digital entertainment industry in the country needs to be exposed more to the people. Speaking to Telangana Today at Indiajoy 2019 here, Arpan says that despite being in the field of VFX and CGI for 20 years, he still gets asked if he makes enough money.

“When I go to family functions or parties, relatives and friends ask me if I make enough money, to which I still say I’m doing okay,” he says. Speaking about the scope of the field these days, the VFX supervisor says that the industry has grown immensely and that there’s more scope than ever before, due to the number of films and shows that are being made these days.

Explaining thoroughly how some scenes in the popular web series Sacred Games were made, he adds that there is more work in the industry now, especially when there are signs of recession and that it’s a good time for interested youngsters to venture into the field.

He also said that events like Indiajoy provide a good opportunity for those who are passionate about the industry. However, he also feels that if government comes forward to open institutes and colleges dedicated to providing education in different aspects of digital entertainment, there could be a change in perspective of parents to allow their children to take to these professions.

There is always scope for learning: Srinivas Mohan

Hyderabad: Coming from a modest family from Vijayawada, Srinivas Mohan is easily one of the biggest names in the in the VFX industry in India. In an advice to budding artists, Srinivas, the man behind ‘Baahubali’ which is deemed as India’s biggest film, says there is always scope for learning no matter what one has achieved.

“There are institutes across India now teaching animation, VFX and CGI, but those who do not have access to these institutes can learn the skills by themselves by researching online and practicing on whatever softwares they have,” says the self-taught artist who has worked with the likes of Shankar in films like Robo and Robo 2. “To be successful, work with honesty and work hard without running behind money or fame,” Srinivas Mohan tells youngsters in the industry.

