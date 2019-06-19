People walk to spread yoga awareness in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Wanaparthy: A walk on yoga awareness was organised by the staff of AYUSH of the Medical and Health Department from Government Polytechnic College grounds to Bus Stand Road in Wanaparthy town on Wednesday, in view of the International Yoga Day which will be observed on June 21.

District Joint Collector D Venugopal flagged off the walk and said yoga had multiple benefits which include keeping health ailments at bay and increasing the life span of those who practice it every day. He encouraged people to make yoga part of their daily routine to enjoy good health.

District Libraries Chairman B Lakshmaiah, Indian Red Cross Society Wanaparthy Chairman P Ravinder Reddy, DPRO U Venkateswarlu, Municipal Commissioner Rajanikanth Reddy, AYUSH doctors Viswambhar, Surender Patil, Kotla Madhusudhan and others took part in the walk.

