People will issue show cause notice to Cong: Rajgopal Reddy

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Hyderabad: A day after the Telangana Congress issued a show cause notice and threatened disciplinary action against him, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, the party MLA from Munugode, dismissed the notice as inconsequential and warning that people of Telangana were all set to serve a show cause notice on the party.

Rajgopal Reddy told reporters in Nalgonda on Thursday that it was the party leadership in Telangana that encouraged group politics and was unable to digest him speaking the truth about the state of affairs in the State Congress.

“The party should apologise to the people of Telangana for its ill-thought of alliance with the TDP. The fact was that the Congress allowing TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu to campaign for the polls had severely affected the Congress’ prospects. This is nothing more than a complete failure of the party leadership,” he said.

He also said it was the BJP that was a true alternative political force to the TRS in the State and predicted that it was unlikely that the Congress would recover anytime soon from the debilitating defeats and leadership issues in the State. “I received thousands of phone calls after I had spoken up about the state of affairs in the State Congress from people supporting what I said. I am not a leader restricted to Gandhi Bhavan but someone who is always among the people of my constituency,” he said.

“I will discuss with my cadre and supporters in Munugode and then announce my final decision on my future course of action,” he said in reference to reports of him joining the BJP soon.

