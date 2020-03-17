People with ‘A’ blood group vulnerable to COVID-19: Study

By | Published: 11:19 pm 11:20 pm

Beijing: People with blood group ‘A’ may be more prone to the new coronavirus while those with blood type ‘O’ has a lower risk of contracting the deadly virus, a first-of-its-kind study claimed on Tuesday.

Reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the preliminary study looked at the blood group of patients in China who contracted the disease. Researchers led by Wang Xinghuan with the Centre for Evidence-Based and Translational Medicine at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University looked at blood group patterns of more than 2,000 infected patients in Wuhan and Shenzhen.

They found that blood type A patients showed a higher rate of infection and developed more severe symptoms. Of 206 patients, 85 had type A blood — 63 per cent more than 52 with type O.

“People of blood group A might need particularly strengthened personal protection to reduce the chance of infection,” the authors wrote, adding that Sars-CoV-2-infected patients with blood group A might need to receive more vigilant surveillance and aggressive treatment.

“Blood group O had a significantly lower risk for the infectious disease compared with non-O blood groups,” said the study that is yet to be peer reviewed.