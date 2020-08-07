People’s behaviour also contributed to my father’s death: Rajaiah’s son

By | Published: 8:15 pm 9:09 pm

Kothagudem: The burden of being alienated from the public caused emotional distress and that led to the death of Bhadrachalam former MLA Sunnam Rajaiah after he was infected with coronavirus, his son Sitarama Raju said on Friday.

‘My father was diagnosed with Covid-19. But it was not the only cause that led to his death. A few days after he tested positive, some family members too tested positive and the locals started avoiding him’, he said in an audio clip he posted on social media platform Whatsapp on Friday.

“After our family members were diagnosed with Covid-19, Sunnamvarigudem in VR Puram mandal in East Godavari district in AP was declared a containment zone. The villagers and party workers stayed away from him and that pained him,” he noted.

“Our father used to visit our agriculture field daily and while he was walking towards the field, the locals started to take cover behind the trees and houses and sneak around to check whether he had left before they went on their way. This kind of behaviour broke my father’s heart since he used to stay with the public, give priority to them and the party workers more than the family. After he tested positive, he was not able to digest the fact that he would be treated so badly by the public,” lamented.

When contacted by Telangana Today, Sitarama Raju said: “Covid-19 is certainly a disease that needs extra care to avoid getting infected. But the excessive campaign by the governments and media created panic among the masses. A little moral support from public and his partymen could have saved my father’s life.”

Doctors perform last rites of Covid-19 victim

Meanwhile, doctors at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital in Kothagudem district performed the last rites of a 30-year-old man who died of Covid-19. It was said that the man belonging to Sriram Nagar Colony of Bhadrachalam was admitted to the hospital three days back and died on Thursday evening.

The deceased man’s family members denied to take his body and to conduct the funeral rites. Then the hospital Superintendent Dr. Yugandhar, doctors Krishna Prasad, Sunil and medical staff Shiva Bhaskar performed the dead man’s last rites.

The humanitarian act of the doctors received much appreciation from the public.

