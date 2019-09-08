People’s participation must for clean villages: Wanaparthy Collector

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Wanaparthy: District Collector Sweta Mohanty has said that certain issues like maintaining cleanliness and sanitation were not only the responsibility of the government, but people also need to take responsibility and contribute towards clean surroundings.

Collector visited Kethepally village of Pangal mandal as part of the 30-day action plan by foot and inspected CC roads, drainage system and condition of garbage disposal in the village on Sunday. As she kept walking in the SC Colony and found a Mission Bhagiratha pipeline released into drain and expressed her anguish over the irresponsible work and warned the contractor that strict action would be initiated against him if the problem was not solved immediately.

She said that notices would be given to owners of houses which were in dilapidated condition and urged people to not let out sewage and other used water on to the roads and build soak-pits instead. Collector said that people should voluntarily come forward to clean-up drains, remove weeds and clear garbage from open spaces in the village.

She said that apart from cleaning existing drains, new drainage system would be laid wherever there was a need under the action plan. She also encouraged people to plant tamarind saplings near their homes and to ensure plantation of at least 6 saplings in each house.

Collector immediately sanctioned construction of toilets and wash basins in the government school of the village, when villagers and teachers bought the issue to her notice. As a part of the graveyard in the village was lying inside a stream, she asked the MRO to take necessary action.

ZP Chairman R Loknath Reddy, Sarpanch Anitha, MPTC Shyamala and others accompanied her during her visit to the village.

