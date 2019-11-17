Perfect whites for your wedding day

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Models presenting creations by Hungarian fashion designer Nora Sarman at the Budapest Central European Fashion Week in Budapest. The exquisite collection of laces was perfectly blended with minimalistic make-up.

Nora Sarman has been active in the Hungarian fashion scene since 2011. Her elegant evening dresses with unique uses of lace and her approach to sensuality and romance made her brand famous. She applies these characteristics in her women’s wear and bridal pieces too.

Nora’s sensitivity for fashion is deeply rooted in family traditions. Her grandmother was the first to design wedding dresses, while her mother established one of the most renowned bridal salons in Budapest, Hungary.

She graduated from the prominent Hungarian art & design university, MOME, winning the Rector’s Award, then left to France to learn the secrets of creating bridal dresses at the world-famous Cymbeline fashion house. Her dress designed there has been presented on the catwalks of Paris, Milan and Barcelona.

After receiving countless requests for individual designs, she decided to create her very own bridal collection, made for the season of 2015.

Her bridal dresses are handmade, using only the highest quality silk and French laces. The combination of these materials and Nora’s fabled romantic visions results in lace compositions that make each Nora Sarman Bridal dress truly unique.