Perfecting the tried and tested, the Pokémon Way

Some of the most-awaited games this year, Sword and Shield have been all the hype since their launch announcement. A continuation of one of the greatest games of all time, these games are Nintendo’s attempt to push the envelope this generation with some exciting trends like dynamaxing and gigantamaxing. A game that allows you to combat with Pokémon on the largest scale, this game truly allows you to mix things up and push the Pokémon experience to the fullest.

First things first, this is a spectacular looking game and at times can blow your mind away. There have been moments with these games where I have stood still and just marvelled at the way the games have evolved from the early Gameboy era. With everything extremely nostalgic, the evolution is not merely cosmetic but in most levels of engagement.

This is the biggest and most detailed Pokémon adventure of all time as everything – from the wild areas to the mines to the gym battles – has been considerably fleshed out. This is a full-fledged game wherein you can sink as much time as you desire and feel short-changed in no way whatsoever.

In terms of gameplay, everything here is buttery smooth and almost flawless but that is the standard these games have always been at. The combat system is flawless and there is a great deal of complexity added with the dual nature of most creatures. This is a continuation of the excellence but the addition of several micro details makes this the best Pokémon experience of all time.

If you have the Switch and are a fan of Pokémon you can’t miss this one.