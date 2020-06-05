Perilous move

Published: 12:02 am

The impulsive decision of United States’ President Donald Trump to terminate his country’s relationship with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and stop funding will have adverse consequences at a time when nations across the world are grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. The WHO, a United Nations agency that helps countries promote healthcare and tackle outbreaks of disease, has been facing regular criticism from the US President over its handling of the outbreak. The Trump administration has accused the global health body of being hand-in-glove with China in misleading the world in the initial stage of the outbreak and even made a personal attack on its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Trump may need congressional approval to exit the WHO because the United States became a member of the UN body through a joint resolution in 1948. However, he does not need congressional approval to withhold funds from the WHO. The repercussions of such a move could be serious. Scientific partnerships around the world would be damaged and America could eventually lose influence over global health initiatives, including those to distribute drugs and vaccines for the coronavirus when they become available. Coronavirus is a global challenge and the WHO has an important role to play in leading the international health response. The rift is poorly timed, given the need for international coordination and cooperation to grapple with the pandemic. Right now, the most important task is fighting the fire and saving lives.

The United States is the biggest donor, representing about 15% of the WHO budget. Last year, the US government gave nearly $450 million. It provides 27% of the WHO’s budget for polio eradication; 19% of its budget for tackling tuberculosis, HIV, malaria and vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles; and 23% for emergency health operations. If these initiatives shrink, deaths and suffering will surge. A rift between the WHO and researchers at the US agencies could also weaken long-standing collaborations. The US withdrawal is likely to hurt the WHO’s work in the field of tuberculosis and other immunisation programmes in India which, along with a few African countries, has been the recipient of a bulk of American contribution. For those countries, which are still struggling with the rising Covid-19 cases and are highly dependent on the guidance, equipment and concrete life-saving services provided by the WHO, the funding freeze by the US comes as a big shock. Beyond the pandemic, the health programmes that the US has long championed will be weakened by such an insensitive decision. In the face of the pandemic, now is the time for enhanced cooperation and common solutions and any action that weakens international efforts must be avoided.

