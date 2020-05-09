Perils of patriarchy

Published: 12:00 am 7:21 pm

The disturbing screenshots of an Instagram group, capturing conversations among teenage boys from reputed Delhi schools, have evoked widespread public outrage. The perverse sexual intent inherent in the online activity reflects a far deeper malaise of a patriarchal society like ours. At least 20 boys, studying in prominent schools in South Delhi, were part of an Instagram group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ in which they discussed raping their classmates and made lurid remarks while sharing their photos. The boys from rich, privileged families have been found glorifying rape and exchanging explicit content. The group, believed to be run by class 11 and 12 boys, shared photographs of teenage girls, discussed gang raping them and made derogatory comments about their bodies. The Delhi police have arrested the 18-year-old admin of the social-media group that had members who were believed to be as young as 13 years. The episode of spine-chilling chats, bordering on violent and aggressive sexual behaviour, takes the discussion beyond the impact of exposure to porn from an early age, as it speaks of the intent to commit crimes like gangrape. This is no more an activity of innocuous infatuation of teenagers but clearly involves violation of cyber laws. The perpetrators need to be punished accordingly. The root cause of such sexual perversion lies in patriarchal upbringing where gender bias is ingrained in the culture. Boys who indulged in creepy behaviour are not from another planet. They are very much part of a society that taught them patriarchal values.

Unfortunately, the patriarchal societies excuse young boys for such predatory behaviour and indirectly contribute to a rape culture. Locker-room conversations are not restricted to just locker rooms but are found in our popular culture; in our movies, at offices and everywhere. It is a sign of a sickening culture, popularised by Indian movies, that treats stalking women as a fun activity. Eve-teasing is largely seen as an innocuous banter while it should be treated as an act of crime. The general perception is that such perverse conversations are prevalent in big cities or elite schools but, in reality, they exist even in small towns and across genders. In order to ensure safety for girls and gender equality, it is incumbent on society — parents, teachers, classmates, friends and peers — to rid young boys of the sexism and misogyny that are often embedded in this culture. Compulsory inclusion of gender equality in school curriculum will go a long way in correcting the deep-rooted biases that have unfortunately become part of our cultural narrative. Unless gender equality becomes the acceptable norm at all levels and fear of law is firmly restored, no amount of symbolic campaigns to foster healthy relationships will be effective.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .