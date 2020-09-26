Perisic has returned to Inter with desire and enthusiasm: Antonio Conte

Perisic has made his way back to Inter Milan after having spent the 2019-20 season on loan with German side Bayern Munich.

Milan: Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has said that Ivan Perisic has returned to the side with desire and enthusiasm.

With Bayern Munich, Perisic was able to win the Champions League, Bundesliga, and DFB-Pokal.

“Now he’s back, with great determination to play for Inter and help us out, to put himself at the service of the team, and I am happy that he’s got this desire,” Goal.com quoted Conte as saying.

“Also, because when you’ve got this kind of determination, this enthusiasm, this desire, in the end, everything gets easier for the coach,” he added.

Inter Milan had finished at the second place in the Serie standings for the 2019-20 season and now the side has added the likes of Achraf Hakimi and Arturo Vidal to their squad.

“Arturo Vidal is in good shape, he arrived in good physical condition. Tactically, he is a player that has already played with me, but at the same time we’re doing new stuff now compared to the past when he was one of my players,” Conte said.

“Therefore, he is integrating well, he’s a smart player, tactically, physically, he’s got a great mindset. In our midfield, he can do everything. He can be one of the two central midfielders, he can play as an offensive one, he can play together with a low playmaker should we decide to do that. He can play in any role and we are happy to have him with us,” he added.

Inter Milan will lock horns with Fiorentina in the Serie A later today.