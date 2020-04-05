Permission must for to distribute food during lockdown: Cyberabad CP

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: With several individuals and NGOs arranging food and distributing essentials to the migrant workers and underprivileged, the Cyberabad Police has warned them against doing so without following the social distancing norms.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said several food distribution programmes in residential areas and colonies were being arranged without following any social distancing norms leading to gathering of crowd. This is against the lockdown orders issued by the Central and State governments to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

“Already, the Cyberabad Police Control Room staff is mobilising such donations and centrally organising such supplies to the needy in an organised manner through the Society for Cyberabad Security Council and the Robin Hood Army volunteers,” Sajjanar said.

Officials said to prevent further crowding and violation of social distance norms, all private persons and NGOs were instructed strictly not to take up any direct distribution of food or groceries anywhere in Cyberabad.

“People or organisations willing to contribute to those in need should coordinate with either the Cyberabad Covid19 Control Room or GHMC and then only take up such distribution as per the guidelines,” Sajjanar ascertained.

Any violations will be dealt as per law, he said. The NGOs and the individuals can reach the Cyberabad COVID-19 Control Room on 9490617440 and 9490617431.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .