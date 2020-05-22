Permissions to film shootings, cinema halls in phased manner: CM KCR

By | Published: 6:46 pm 6:47 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assured to allow film and television industry to resume work including shootings and pre-production works in a phased manner. He directed the officials concerned to prepare guidelines in this regard. He asked the industry representatives to ensure that all work is conducted in strict adherence of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Due to lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic, the shootings and related work in film and television industry came to a standstill for the last two months. Cinema halls too have been shut down. As a result, scores of people who are dependent on the industry are struggling for livelihood. These issues were taken up by members of the film and television industry with the Chief Minister in a meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday. A discussion on allowing shootings, pre-production and post-production work besides reopening cinema theatres, was held during the meeting.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and S Niranjan Reddy along with members of film industry including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, D Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, Koratala Shiva, N Shankar, Dil Raju, Gemini Kiran, Radhakrishna, C Kalyan and others attended the meeting. The representatives appealed to the Chief Minister to give necessary permissions for film shootings and reopening of cinema halls considering the plight of scores of people dependent on the industry.

Responding positively to their requests, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao suggested that film industry can resume operations in a phased manner, with pre-production and post-production activities which require least manpower. He advised that film shootings may be considered from June after reviewing the situation. Re-opening of cinema halls can be considered only after taking the overall conditions into account, he opined.

The Chief Minister wanted the film industry to survive duly following the COVID-19 guidelines. He directed Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to hold extensive discussion with all the stakeholders and prepare necessary guidelines in this regard.

