Permit must for luxury buses in Telangana

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Foreseeing double trouble if luxury buses are allowed to operate without permits, Telangana is likely to reject the proposal of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to grant exemption from permits for luxury buses. According to Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials, the State has the right to reject the draft notification and accordingly, it has decided not to allow the luxury buses without permits.

RTA Joint Transport Commissioner (Vigilance and IT) C Ramesh said if such an exemption was granted there would not be any control over private buses, which would then operate as per their whims and fancies, charging whatever they like and leading to chaos on the roads.

“It will have a negative impact on the revenue of the TSRTC and bring down occupancy ratio,” he said. The issue began last month, when the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification to Transport Commissioners of all States and UTs saying that luxury buses (AC deluxe buses) will get exemption from permits.

The draft notification stated that AC deluxe buses, having a carrying capacity of more than 22 passengers, would be allowed to run without permission. The move was to encourage private players to operate their luxury buses, mostly in cities.

“As part of the initiative to provide a safe, reliable, dignified, comfortable and affordable public transport in Indian cities, it is proposed to make the luxury segment of buses free from the requirement of permit,” the notification said. The Ministry stated that the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, that mandates permit from the Transport department would not apply to luxury buses.

The move, on the other hand, is expected to dent revenue of State-operated public transport modes like the already cash-strapped Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. Officials here said there were 130 AC buses operating in the city with around 50 per cent occupancy every day while 40 electric buses introduced last year were reaching break even. At this juncture, the proposal could hit the corporation hard.

Road safety experts also raised concerns on ticket pricing in private luxury buses, which operate on inter-State routes. Most of the private players operate the buses with exorbitant prices depending on the season and destination and if these buses get exempt from permits as well, the impact would be on the public as well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter