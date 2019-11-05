Perseverance, dedication help women achieve goals, says Governor Tamilisai

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilsai Soundarajan said women need to excel in different fields on par with men and all support should be extended to women in pursuing careers in different professions.

The Governor participated in the XVth convocation ceremony of University College of Women at Koti here on Tuesday.

Addressing on the occasion, she said the Centre had appointed her as Governor to clear the notion that more preference was being given to men for the post. She appealed to the students to focus on their health, including mental and physical being and stay fit and happy.

“Women are making their mark in different fields. Perseverance and dedication will make you achieve goals,” she said.

The Governor later released a souvenir of the college and presented medals and certificates to meritorious students. MAUD principal secretary and Osmania University in-charge vice chancellor Arvind Kumar and other senior officials participated in the programme.

