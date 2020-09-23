Personal guarantors cannot be singled out in IBC, says Telangana HC

Vikram Posala, counsel for the petitioner, pointed out that the exclusion of all other persons and only getting in personal guarantors apart from corporate debtors was a product of excessive delegations

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy, suspended a notification issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on the implementation of the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) only to personal guarantors. The impugned rules were made in November 2019. Sabineni Surendra filed a petition saying the notification is outside the power of the notifying agency, namely the Ministry. Vikram Posala, counsel for the petitioner, pointed out that the exclusion of all other persons and only getting in personal guarantors apart from corporate debtors was a product of excessive delegations. He said there is no ‘intelligible differentia ‘based on which personal guarantors have been singled out and brought under the Act.

He also pointed out that the notification creates a situation wherein the creditor can unjustly enrich itself by making a claim in the insolvency process of the guarantor without accounting for the amount realised by it from the corporate debtor. The ‘who to kill first’ choice is not available with the Ministry while issuing a notification, he pointed out. The challenge to the notification is also that the Ministry cannot notify a provision as being applicable only to one category among the many mentioned in the provision like partner of a partnership firm.

Substation near petrol bunk

In a matter dealing with the question as to whether an electric substation can be housed near an existing petrol retail centre, the panel adjourned the matter to October 5. It was hearing a writ petition and a contempt case arising out of the same. Petitioner Moinuddin Khan challenged the setting up a 132/33 KV and 11/32 KV electric substation within 1.5 metre from a petrol bunk and 2 m from a government maternity hospital at Petla Burj City College Road, Hyderabad.

The court had earlier in a PIL directed that no electric transformer/ substation shall be installed by the respondent within a distance of 30 m from the existing petroleum pump/station. N Ramchander, Additional Advocate General, appearing for the State stated that the licence of the retail petrol pump is expiring in December 2020. The panel wondered why the government could not shift the petrol pump to any other location.

FOB near GVK Mall

Justice A Rajashekar Reddy directed the GHMC to produce records in connection with the construction of the foot over bridge near the GVK Mall in the city. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by GVK City Private Limited against the action the GHMC authorities in seeking to proceed with the construction of FOB at Road No 1, opposite the property.

The Standing Counsel for GHMC submitted that after conducting a detail survey and only after ensuring that the FOB would not affect the property, the decision was taken. The judge directed while extending directions granted by the court that no coercive steps should be taken by the authorities . The records are to be placed before the court on September 28.

Cantt officials fined

Justice MS Ramchandra Rao imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Cantonment authorities for consistent violation of the personal rights of an octogenarian, Saleema Rattensey, and a septuagenarian, Anand Bala, in the cantonment area.

In a prolonged litigation of five decades, the judge observed that the Defence Estates Officer, General Officer in Command, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area, Bolaram, seemed to have little respect for the orders of the court. He directed an inquiry to be conducted against the officer responsible for the violation of directions given by the court.

The Union of India in 1971 filed a suit unsuccessfully against the petitioners for declaration of title and handing over the possession 9 acres of Cantonment land including suit schedule property, in Yapral village, Malkajagri mandal of Ranga Reddy district. The government lost the case and a second appeal was filed. The petitioners then filed a suit for injunction to stop the army personnel from any interference in the suit property.

Vikram Poosala, counsel for the petitioners, pointed out that even though the said order is in operation, there was constant interference by the officials working under the Command Area. The civil court even permitted them to fence their property. The authorities removed the fence on multiple occasions. He said the officials even dumped debris in the area.

