Perturbed by Jagan’s silence: CPM

Published: 5:56 pm

Visakhapatnam: The manner in which Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy left the city without speaking on development of Visakhapatnam had disappointed everyone, CPM polit bureau member BV Raghavulu said here on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, he said that the development of north Andhra depended on steel industry which had to be safeguarded. “There is a conspiracy to ruin steel industry. If the state government really wants north Andhra to develop, it has to work for a profitable railway zone, captive mines for steel plant, and tribal university,” he noted.

On the proposed three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, he felt that there could be different capitals in presidential states, but it would not be possible in a parliamentary democracy. Autonomous institutions could be set up at different places but one should refrain from such experiments in administration, he opined.

