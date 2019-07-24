Pet adoption drive in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Seeking to provide home to stray dogs and spread awareness on responsible pet ownership, Pedigree, the pet food brand, in association with Metro Cash & Carry India and People for Animals is organising a two-day Pet Adoption in the city.

The adoption programme will be held at Metro Cash & Carry Kukatpally on July 27 and 28. There is no better joy in the world than to have a dog around, says Pedigree. It’s the best companionship a man can ever have. In a perfect world, every dog would have a home and every home would have a dog.Dogs may not live as long as us, but they make moments that last for a lifetime, and even beyond. Nobody can fulfil your life better than a dog.

Pets are not objects that you buy for your entertainment, they are friends you make. Money can buy a dog but not the wag of its tail. Adopt a stray that actually needs shelter and it would love you like no one else in the world. A stray dog would love you as much as a fancy Husky or a St Bernard would, probably even more.

During the two-day adoption campaign, the organisers expect around 25 to 30 adoptions to happen and around 800 samplings to spread awareness of Pet Food and general consultation by a Veterinarian and Oral care check-up.