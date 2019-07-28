Pet Adoption drive in Hyderabad for strays

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Driven by a mission to provide a home to homeless stray animals and drive responsible pet ownership, People for Animals (PFA) along with Pedigree, the pet food brand of Mars India, held a two-day Pet Adoption at Metro Cash & Carry here.

The pet adoption drive received positive response from pet lovers and potential pet parents who attended in large numbers and some of them chose to provide a home for the stray animals.

The PFA has been actively promoting the adoption programme for the past few years and the event is expected to further help spread awareness on pets besides informing, educating and interacting with potential pet parents who are keen to adopt Indian dogs as pets.

PFA described adoption of rescued animals as the way forward to building a society where humans and animals co-exist respectfully. “Studies have shown that a child that grows up with pets develops a sense of responsibility and confidence thus having a positive impact on their personality,” a spokesperson said.

Nitin Kulkarni, Director – Corporate Affairs, Mars India, said, “Pet adoption at Hyderabad is a significant step in our efforts to encourage people to adopt Indian dogs and provide them loving homes.”

