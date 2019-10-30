PET beats up student for skipping ground in Sangareddy

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Sangareddy: The parents of a student of Social Welfare Residential School, Girmapur of Kondapur Mandal have lodged a complaint against the PET teacher of the school accusing him of beating their ward.

The 9th class student Sumanth was allegedly beaten with a belt and stick by Physical Education Teacher, Rajendar. The parents and local leaders demanded stern action against the teacher. Sumanth said he had skipped the ground in the morning because he was feeling a bit sick. The teacher came to his room and beat him. Moreover, the teacher refused to allow Sumanth’s parents, who brought new shoes for him today, to meet him. Sumanth, his parents and local leaders, who accompanied them to Superintendent of Police, S Chandrashekar Reddy’s office, urged the SP to initiate action against the teacher.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter