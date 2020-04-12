Pet dog loses life to save owner from snake in Khammam

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Khammam: Dog, they say, is a man’s best friend, but here is one canine that took this saying way beyond this definition. It saved its owner’s life at the cost of its own life!

Kishore, an RMP doctor in Kallur, had a pet dog, a pomeranian named Snoopi, which the family loved. On Sunday afternoon, Kishore was enjoying his siesta when a poisonous snake sneaked into his house.

Snoopi, which spotted the reptile slithering into the house from the backyard tried to stop it by barking at it. But the snake ignored the dog’s warning and moved ahead. Snoopi, worried about his owners’ safety, engaged the snake in a fight and suffered a venomous bite.

Meanwhile, Kishore who woke up following the noise, spotted the snake and killed it.

On realising that Snoopi had taken the snake bite in the process of saving him, rushed the dog to a veterinarian but it was too late. The incident shattered Kishore’s family and left their neighbours amazed at the pet’s faithfulness.

