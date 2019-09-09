Pet dog traced within four hours in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: An 18-month-old German Shepherd pup, who was allegedly stolen from his owner’s house in Keshavgiri in Chandrayangutta, was traced within four hours of being stolen and returned to his owner on Monday.

The German Shepherd belonged to Jyothidhar Singh, a businessman from Keshavgiri. According to the police, on Monday, a person identified as a resident of Barkas, came to Singh’s house and took the pup away after unchaining him.

“He took the dog along with him to keep at his house. He has a few more canines at his place and during his previous visit to Singh’s house, he had spotted the German Shepherd and planned to take him away,” said Rudra Bhaskar, Station House Officer, Chandrayangutta.

Based on a complaint from Singh around 1 pm, the Chandrayangutta police constituted two teams. They checked CCTV cameras in the area and found that the dog was stolen, and within no time, tracked the thief. The dog too was found soon and was returned to his owner.