Pet trouble: Youngster tweets to KT Rama Rao asking for help

By | Published: 3:31 pm

Hyderabad: The fervent plea of a resident of Nanakramguda, who was stopped by the police while he was taking his pet dog for a vaccination after it was attacked by monkeys, prompted IT Minister KT Rama Rao to intervene and ask officials to ensure they were available for the public.

The minister, responding to a tweet from Bhanu Prakash Reddy on Wednesday, asked the GHMC Chief Veterinary Officer to provide a number where the public could reach the veterinary team during the lockdown.

Sir please help me in permitting for my dog’s Rabies vaccine…I am sorry if I am wrong…But rabies virus is not safe as I know ..@KTRTRS @KTRoffice @insptr_tck @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/AHS0OVwkxk — Bhanu Prakash Reddy (@bhanureddy0056) March 31, 2020

This office will provide Antirabies vaccination to your pet. — Deputy Director (vet) (@ghmc_adw) April 1, 2020

The CVO replied saying a vet would be sent to the residence of the complainant and three hours later, posted photographs of the GHMC veterinary team administering the first dose of post-bite anti rabies vaccine to Reddy’s pet. The second dose would be given April 4 and there would be a followup, the CVO tweeted.

Reddy had tweeted on Tuesday saying he was going to a veterinary hospital in Rajendra Nagar with his dog, which was “attacked by monkeys and dogs”. However, on Tippu Khan bridge, a Station House Officer whom he identified as Shanker Reddy stopped him and reportedly harassed him by making him stand in the sun for three hours.

As for the police action, the Hyderabad City Police responded to the tweet and after taking Reddy’s address, have alerted the Asif Nagar ACP and DCP, West Zone.

