Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley are dating

After a year of a whirlwind romance and heartbreak, Actor-comedian Pete Davidson has someone new in his life. The Saturday Night Live star is dating Once Upon A Time In Hollywood fame Margaret Qualley, reported Us Weekly.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source told the outlet, noting that the pair are planning to make their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival together.

Qualley, who appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has a role in Seberg, which will premiere at the Venice festival on Friday. Davidson was most recently linked to actor Kate Beckinsale. The two called it quits after nearly four months of dating in May.

The comedian first stepped out with Kate at various Golden Globes after-parties, three months after his split from fiancee and singer Ariana Grande. Us Weekly broke the news in June 2018 that Davidson and Grande were engaged after just a few weeks of dating.

In May 2017, Qualley was dating director Cary Fukunaga, who is 18 years old than her. On the work front, Davidson will be back for the 45th season of Saturday Night Live, premiering on September 28.