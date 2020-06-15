Peter Andre plans to have more kids

By | Published: 9:25 am 10:28 am

Los Angeles: Singer Peter Andre is planning to have two more children.

In an interview with The Sun Online, Peter, who has Princess, 12, and Junior, 15, with ex-wife Katie Price, as well as Theodore, three, and Amelia, six, with current wife Emily, has revealed he has already agreed to have more kids, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Here I was trying to get my head around the thought of having one more child but then Emily throws a bombshell on me of having two more children.

“So now I’m really confused about what she wants,” he said

Initially, Peter was not sure of having more children.

“Before it was a definite no-no, but now there’s a big possibility,” he added.

Peter Andre is best known for his songs “I feel you” and “Mysterious girl”.