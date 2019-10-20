Petex brings three day expo on petcare in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Petex India, the three-day exhibition of petcare products, will be held at Hitex from November 1 to 3. The annual event is considered the country’s largest exhibition on petcare industry.

The event will also showcase more than 500 dogs of around 50 different breeds and also some rare breeds, both Indian and from other countries. Also, 200 cats are to be a major attraction at the show.

This event is more important for the Hyderabad Canine Club as it celebrates its silver jubilee year and for the first time an Asia, Africa and Ocean show is being organised. It being a truly international show, more than 10 international judges from seven countries will take part.

The organisers expect nearly 50,000 visitors for the event which will also feature a national convention of Feline Club of India.

Sambit Mund, general manager, Business Development, Hitex, Dr Subhash Babu, president of The Hyderabad Canine Club, Philip Butt, honorary secretary of The Hyderabad Canine Club, Dr Jiyaul Hoque, national manager with Pedigree, and Shaquib Pathan of Feline Club of India participated in the meeting to announce details of the exhibition.

This event is also supported by the People for Animals and Pet Practitioners Association of Telangana.

