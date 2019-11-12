Petition against Edn Dept official, TSPSC dismissed

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Monday dismissed a writ appeal filed by Md. Abdul Fareed of Siddipet against the Principal Secretary, School Education Department, and Secretary, Telangana State Public Service Commission.

The petitioner had applied for the post of principal of a junior college. In September, the court upheld his disqualification for the said post. In the appeal, the petitioner questioned the earlier order saying it was illegal, arbitrary and against recruitment rules. The bench upheld the earlier order stating that it had not found any illegalities and dismissed the case.

