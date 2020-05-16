Petition against Pothireddypadu moved in NGT

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: A social activist moved a petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Southern Regional Branch in Chennai on Friday against the illegal construction activity by Andhra Pradesh government against the provisions of Water Act and Environment Act and its impact on River Krishna. The respondents in the petition are the union Ministry of Environment and Forests, Jala Shakthi Ministry, State governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Krishna River Management Board.

Gavinolla Srinivas, a native of Bapanpally village of Damaragidda Mandal of Mahbubnagar in his petition urged the Tribunal to declare the action of the State of Andhra Pradesh by initiating Rayalaseema Lift Scheme without obtaining prior environment Clearance as illegal. He also pleaded the NGT to direct the government of India to conduct detailed study on the adverse affects on Krishna river, its flora and fauna, livelihood of people in Telangana and downstream of Srisailam project due to the proposed project.

The petitioner urged the Tribunal to restrain AP from taking the lift scheme without approvals from concerned union ministries, Telangana government and the Krishna River management Board (KRMB) as per section 84 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014. He wanted the Tribunal to direct the union government to protect the interests of the petitioner and also people of Telangana and to see that the reservoir of Srisailam project may not dry down due to the massive pumping scheme.

