Petlaburj hospital ‘recovering’

Hyderabad: The hospital is not completely out of the woods, but signs of recovery are there, as doctors and healthcare workers in the State-run tertiary care facility for pregnant women continue to work hard to keep Covid-19 infections at bay and conduct deliveries.

In the midst of the pandemic and constant stress of infection from SARS-CoV-2, the doctors have managed to continue conducting deliveries and bounce back swiftly.

The number of extremely complicated deliveries at Modern Government Maternity Hospital (MGMH), Petlaburj has started to pick-up again and doctors, who once tested positive for Covid-19, are recovering and joining duties.

Last month, within a matter of days, the Petlaburj maternity hospital was deprived of the services of around 25 highly skilled and experienced obstetrics and gynaecologists, as they tested positive for Covid-19 and went into isolation. The staff who worked closely with them also had to self-quarantine, which impacted deliveries of pregnant women referred to the hospital from across the State.

Crippled by Covid-19 infections, the hospital, which used to conduct at least 60 deliveries in a day had to cut-down on the number of deliveries. The services of Assistant Professors, PG medicos, nurses and paramedical staff were not available, as they tested positive for coronavirus.

“Senior doctors including Professors and Associate Professors took control of the situation in the hospital, after our medicos and other doctors tested positive. The senior doctors worked really hard to ensure pregnant women, who were already given dates, deliver with no further spread of infections. With great care, we managed to control hospital infections among care givers,” says Superintendent, Petlaburj Maternity Hospital, Dr. Naga Mani.

Unlike other government hospitals that adopted seven day work and seven day quarantine for care givers, the Petlaburj Maternity Hospital had its own concept of quarantining doctors and other health care workers.

“If you take one week off, you will lose the bond with pregnant women. We implemented the philosophy of one day work and next day quarantine. This ensured not only continuity but also gave enough time for doctors to recharge and replenish. On occasions, we also gave 48 hours off and 24 hour work, which enabled us to keep performing deliveries,” Dr. Naga Mani said.

By implementing strict containment measures, the hospital has managed to control hospital infections. However, the challenges remain. “Infections among doctors and other key care givers have come down. However, non-hospital infections among paramedical staff and ministerial staff has continued, which to some extent impacts our flow of work,” she said.

At present, by launching a series of containment strategies, the hospital is conducting 30 to 35 deliveries per day, with the hope of ramping-up the services in the coming days. “Yes, we are gradually ramping up our services back to pre-Covid-19 days,” Dr Naga Mani added.

