Petra Kvitova wins first tennis tourney after pandemic

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:02 pm 2:38 pm

Hyderabad: When world no.12 Petra Kvitova lifted the all-Czech tennis tournament trophy, it was an odd feeling. There were no loud cheers nor people around her. It was only a handful of ball boys and girls in face masks. There were no handshakes after the victory. Welcome to the new norms.

As the world slowly returns from the coronavirus shutdowns, Kvitova emerged winner in the tournament in Prague. With the French Open originally set to take place this week, Kvitova wore the clothing collection she had ready for the season’s second grand slam.

The Prague event was missing world No.3 Karolina Pliskova and last year’s French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova. That left Kvitova to take on Karolina Muchova, ranked 26th in the world, in the final where they tapped rackets instead of hands when the match ended. Kvitova did not drop a set in the three-round tournament, beating Muchova 6-3 6-3 in a rain-delayed match at a tennis club in the Czech capital. Kvitova last played at the Qatar Open in February where she lost in the final to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Going into this week she had said finding rhythm and playing without fans would be the hardest part about returning.