Petra Sports Academy win U-11, U-14 Spring Soccer titles

Hyderabad: Petra Sports Academy completed a clean sweep by winning the under-11 and under-14 finals of the 2018 Spring Soccer Tournament at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Gachibowli.

In the under-14 final, the match between Petra Sports Academy and GRFA ended in a 2-2 draw and went in to a penalty shooutout. Samik, Varun and Anirudh scored from the spot and won the shoot-out 3-1 for Petra team.

In the under-11 final, Petra Sports Academy defeated Hyderabad Hotspurs 2-0 in the penalty shootout.

Results: U-14: Final: Petra Sports Academy bt GRFA 2 – 2, Penalty Shootout 3(Samik, Varun, Anirudh) -1; Semifinals: Petra Sports Academy bt Delhi Public School 0-0 Penalty Shootout (3-1).

Best Players of the Tournament: Varun and Samik (Petra Sports Academy)

U-11: Final: Petra Sports Academy bt Hyderabad Hotspurs 0-0, Penalty Shootout 2 (Vivek, Ved) – 0; Semifinal: Petra Sports Academy bt Gachibowli Gunners 1 (Vivek) – 0.

Best Players of the Tournament: Ved and Vivek (Petra Sports Academy)