Petrol dealers caution against water-petol mixing

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: Petrol Dealers’ Association of Mumbai issued an advisory to the public regarding proper use of petrol in vehicles. Petrol now contains 10 per cent ethanol as an environment-friendly initiative by the Government of India, it said.

“Motorists are advised to exercise care so that water does not come in contact with petrol. During rains and routine vehicle washing, water may seep into the fuel tank. Even a small amount of water is enough to attract ethanol and form a distinct layer, which would cause engine issues. The layer will settle at the bottom of the tank and is difficult to clean. Petrol dealers have been asked to take extreme care in this regard and we request motorists to be careful as well,” the advisory read.

The note also mentioned that petrol dealers are not answerable for water found in the fuel tank of a vehicle once the vehicle leaves the fuel station. “Customers can check the quality of petrol from fuel nozzles at stations, but water found later in the fuel tank is not the petrol dealer’s responsibility,” it said.

However, Legal Metrology Assistant Controller (Admin) Siddartha Kumar said cases of water seeping into fuel tanks while washing of vehicles were extremely rare.

“If there is any opening from which water can enter into fuel tank of the vehicle, the same opening will cause evaporation of the fuel from the tank. If fuel does not evaporate from a vehicle’s tank, it means the tank is perfectly air-tight,” he said.

Petrol dealers should enlighten the public on how to save themselves from cheating, Kumar said. Customers should check zero before delivery of fuel starts and if they find any workers indulging in short delivery, they should take video evidence and submit complaints to the Controller of Legal Metrology.

“Also, if customers have any doubt over the quantity of fuel being supplied, they have a right to demand a 5-litre can certified by Legal Metrology Department, in which the fuel station staff should demonstrate whether or not quantity of fuel is being supplied correctly. All fuel stations are compulsorily required to keep these cans 24/7,” said Kumar.

Legal Metrology complaints can be filed on WhatsApp number 9490165619 or to the email id clm-ts@nic.in.