Petrol prices at 1-year high, set to touch Rs 80 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:43 am 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Slowly and steadily, petrol prices in the city are going up and all set to touch the Rs 80 per litre mark. On Wednesday, the petrol price was Rs 79.56 a litre, which is the highest so far in this year. The prices, which began to go up from the second week of November, are witnessing a steady rise by at least 30 paise a litre every two to three days. Petroleum dealers attribute the rise of petrol prices to the impact of international market on crude oil.

“Retailers follow the petrol prices from the international market. Whatever prices they decide, we have to fix them,” said Rajiv Amaram, president of Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association. As per the dynamic pricing mechanism in India, the retail prices of fuel depends on the global crude prices wherein oil marketing companies review domestic rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis and implement changes with effect from 6 am.

Due to the effect of daily revision of fuel prices, the price of petrol was increased from Rs 78.50 a litre on November 16 to Rs 79.56 a litre on November 27. In the last 12 days, petrol has witnessed a hike of over Rs 1 in the city.

However, there has not been much change in diesel prices. On Wednesday, price of the diesel was Rs 71.73, slightly lesser than Rs 71.80 a litre two weeks ago. It was during October 2018 that fuel prices soared to an all-time high in Hyderabad with the petrol price touching Rs 90 a litre while the price of diesel had crossed Rs 82.

This year starting from January 1, the petrol price has gone up by Rs 6.50 a litre i.e., from Rs 72.82 a litre to Rs 79.56 a litre, while diesel prices have gone up by Rs 3.62 a litre, from Rs 68.11 a litre to Rs 71.73 a litre.

