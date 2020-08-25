Petrol pump worker murdered in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Nizamabad: Some unidentified persons brutally murdered a petrol pump worker while he was asleep in the premises on Monday midnight at Balkonda mandal headquarters in the district. His head was smashed with a granite boulder.

According to Balkonda SI Srihari, the deceased, Ramakrishna (45), a native of Balkonda Mandal headquarters, was working with the Indian Oil petrol pump on the outskirts of the mandal headquarters. At around 2 am, the assailants murdered him brutally while he was sleeping in a room at the petrol pump.

A case has been registered and police were collecting evidences from the spot, he said, adding that the body was sent o Armoor Government hospital for post-mortem.

