Pets cannot transmit COVID-19, says ‘People for Animals’

Hyderabad: Following reports in a section of the media that Coronavirus could be transmitted to humans through animals, the People For Animals (Hyderabad) has pointed out that such baseless reports were prompting many to abandon their pets.

Citing an instance of an owner of a Labrador abandoning the hapless pet at Patancheru near the city, PFA Hyderabad president Vasanthi Vadi said one should not encourage such acts and that people should continue to care for the dogs and cats in their homes and those in the community as well.

“Companion animals cannot transmit COVID-19 disease. Current science demonstrates it is perfectly safe to be around them and to care for them as we always do,” she said in a note circulated here on Friday.

The World Organisation for Animal Health, the World Veterinary Association, the Indian Veterinary Association and the Animal Welfare Board of India have stated clearly that companion animals do not transmit this disease to humans, she pointed out.

“We see that some media platforms are showing or writing contrary messages bordering on fake news. This is impacting the lives of innocent humans and their pets adversely,” she added, calling for a stop to such reports.

ICAR to test wildlife samples

New Delhi: Amid growing concern over transmission of coronavirus in wildlife animals and pets, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), among many others, has been permitted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Health Ministry to conduct testing on them.

Dr BN Tripathi, Deputy Director General of ICAR’s Animal Science division, said: “Three institutes of ICAR have been identified for conducting Covid testing on human samples. Since we are also getting requests from the Wildlife Authority of India and Ministry of Environment, we are going to test wildlife samples too.”

The Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Izatnagar, the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and National Research Centre on Equines in Hisar have been identified for this purpose by Dr T Mohapatra, ICAR’s Director General and Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education.

“The Health Ministry has permitted the ICAR, so we are going to start testing in the next two to three days in close coordination with the respective State and district health authorities,” Dr Tripathi said.

