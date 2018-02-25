Pfizer looking at large impact innovation ties in India

By | Published: 12:33 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: World’s largest pharmaceuticals company Pfizer is actively seeking collaborations with academia and research institutions where there is relevant science.

The company is agnostic to the source of innovation, target and molecule as long as it makes a difference to the people’s life and the innovation matures it, Dr Anand Gautam, senior director & head- External Science and Innovation, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, told Telangana Today.

Pfizer in India has been actively looking at offering solutions in a range of therapeutic areas like oncology, inflammation, immunology, rare diseases and vaccines.

Gautam adds, “India’s contribution towards research and development for Pfizer’s global operations has been huge in the past. If we can have two to three potential collaborations in India over the next year or two, there will be a huge opportunity to tap.” He added, “We are investing heavily into industry-academia partnerships. Innovation should get the needed boost through collaborations across stakeholders. And its time India has at least 50 top biopharma companies that will drive innovation in the country.”

Science speaks the loudest, if the science is not good, nothing works. “India always had great science and it’s a plus for the nation. Also, sometimes when science is good, but if it’s not maturing properly. Companies such as Pfizer should be consulted to make products that are not needed in India but for the entire world. Technologies will be more meaningful when a large population gets benefited. Innovation is cross-border even if it is between India, Japan, China, Korea and the West.”

Technology and the target need to have a differentiated profile from the existing drugs that are being currently developed in the clinic and by other companies, he points out. Gautam was here to speak at a panel discussion in BioAsia.