PG College win tennikoit tourney

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:48 pm

Hyderabad: PG College Secunderabad defeated Nizam College 2-1 in the final to bag the Osmania University inter-college tennikoit title at OU Grounds on Tuesday.

OU Commerce College got the better of OU Technology College to win the third place match. Earlier in the semifinals, PG College beat OU Technology College 2-1 and Nizam College triumphed over OU Commerce College 2-0.

Results: Finals: PG Secunderabad College bt Nizam College 2-1; Third place: OU Commerce College bt OU Technology College 2-1; Semifinals: Nizam College bt OU Commerce College 2-0; PG Secunderabad College bt OU Technology College 2-1; Quarter Finals: OU Commerce College bt OU Arts College 2-0; PG Secunderabad College bt OU Law College 2-1; Nizam College bt OU Science College 2-0; OU Technology College bt Avanthi Degree College 2-0.